Nepal’s Covid-19 tally moves to 42,877 with 1228 new cases on Thursday

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Thursday reported 1228 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 42,877.

Of the infected, 394 are females while 834 are males. More than 731,852 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

A fair amount of recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 917 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 24,207 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Among the new cases, 445 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

As of today, there are 18,413 active cases of infection in the country while 6,749 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, six fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 257.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 41,649 with 1120 new recorded cases.

