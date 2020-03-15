New lane rules along Koteshwor-Kalanki stretch

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 14

Metropolitan Traffic Police division will enforce new lane rules for vehicles plying the Koteshwor-Kalanki road section from tomorrow onwards.

The rule introduced a few days ago along Koteshwor-Suryabinayek road segment will be implemented along the Koteshwor-Kalanki road as well.

As per the new rules, the left lanes have been designated as service lanes for commuter buses, trucks, tippers, lorries, tempos and tractors.

Motorcycles, light vehicles and private vehicles will have to take the right lanes.

Superintendent of Police Jeevan Kumar Shrestha, MTPD spokesperson, said the new rules would be strictly implemented to maintain lane discipline, reduce road accidents and ease traffic congestion along the road stretch. He said a monitoring committee was also formed to implement the rules. According to MTPD, the road section records an average of 75 accidents per month.

Traffic police claims that rampant violation of lane rule was one of the key reasons behind increasing number of road accidents. “We also aim to educate drivers about the importance of following lane discipline,”

Shrestha said, adding that the traffic police would strictly check speed limits of the vehicles plying the road segment.

Speed limit for vehicles taking the service lanes and main lanes is 20 km and 50 km per hour respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on March 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

