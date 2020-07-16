Oli-Dahal talks hit a deadlock for the eighth time

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The top leadership of ruling Nepal Communist Party could not make a headway even in today’s meeting thus hitting a deadlock yet again, in terms of resolving differences within the party.

Senior leader of the party Madhav Kumar Nepal had joined co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal in the meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday.

Even as consensus between rival factions is in a state of limbo, it has been decided that the Standing Committee meeting that had been put off till Friday, will commence as scheduled.

Since then, Oli and Dahal have met several times, mostly one-on-one, but to no avail.

