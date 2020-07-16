Oli-Dahal talks hit a deadlock for the eighth time

KATHMANDU: The top leadership of ruling Nepal Communist Party could not make a headway even in today’s meeting thus hitting a deadlock yet again, in terms of resolving differences within the party.
Senior leader of the party Madhav Kumar Nepal had joined co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal in the meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday.
Read Also: Madhav Nepal joins Oli-Dahal in Baluwatar talks on Thursday
Even as consensus between rival factions is in a state of limbo, it has been decided that the Standing Committee meeting that had been put off till Friday, will commence as scheduled.
Since then, Oli and Dahal have met several times, mostly one-on-one, but to no avail.
POKHARA: Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has contributed ten million rupees to COVID-19 fund set up by Gandaki Province, on Tuesday. On behalf of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd, Gautam Yadav and Baburam Karki handed over the cheque amount to Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. "This support has boosted our morale i Read More...
KATHMANDU: In the race of vaccine candidates for coronavirus infection, the second indigenous vaccine developed in India from Zydus Cadila, a global healthcare company, has started human clinical trials. The vaccine candidate developed at its Vaccine Technology Centre in Ahmedabad, India, was fou Read More...
BHOJPUR: Persons who had gone missing in a landslide at Silichong Rural Municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district have not been found yet. Nine houses were washed away in the landslide that occurred at Sisuwakhola of the rural municipality on Saturday, July 11. Landslide triggered by incess Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 count to 17,177. Of the newly infected, three persons are from Province 1; 24 from Province 2; 18 from Bagmati Province; 27 from Gandaki Provinc Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's Reliance Industries on Wednesday said Alphabet Inc's Google will buy a 7.7% stake in its digital unit for $4.5 billion, winning the backing of another US tech giant after Facebook Inc in late April. With Google's investment, strategic and financial investors have committed Read More...
Kathmandu, July 15 Reconstruction of the historical and splendid Ranipokhari is picking up the pace, as workers labour to bring the structure together, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Read More...
HETAUDA: Makawanpur District Court has ordered to extend the judicial custody of four persons who had been arrested on June 29 on the charge of murdering a woman -- Sushmita Thapa (24) -- for further enquiry. The decision was made by a single bench of Judge Sita Sharma Adhikari on Wednesday. P Read More...
DHANGADHI: Central member of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) led by Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav), also the party's Seti/Mahakali bureau incharge, Om Prakash Pun has been arrested in possession of a homemade pistol in Kailali district. Acting on a tip-off, a team of special force arrested Pun in Read More...