KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 4

Nepal Resident Doctors’ Association today protested at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital demanding to save the life of Dr Govinda KC.

About 150 resident doctors sat in the protest demanding talks with him.

Medical students too joined them during the event. Resident doctors and students protested on the hospital premises holding placards with slogans, such as Where did yesterday’s agreement go?, Morality of the government is lost, Citizens demand hospitals, the government gives view towers, Save Govinda KC’s life, Where is medical education in rural areas? “It has already been 21 days that Dr KC has been staging the hunger strike.

We urge the government to resolve the crisis through talks. We have demanded the government to immediately form a committee to hold talks with Dr KC,” said Dr Subhash Devkota, president of National Residential Doctor’s Association.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Dr KC has been complaining of intermittent palpitations (fast heart beat), chest pain, fatigue and cramps and repeated episodes of dizziness. From today 11:00am Dr KC developed shortness of breath and he has been given oxygen supplementation.

He is given four to six litres of oxygen per minute.

“He was advised for admission to ICU for monitoring but he denied ICU admission,” reads the bulletin.

The residential doctors have warned that if the government failed to form the committee to hold talks with Dr KC they would come with stern protests programs across the country.

People from different strata of society have been demanding that the talks be held between Dr KC and the government.

Nepal Medical Association, National Human Rights Commission and various organisations have appealed to the government to save Dr KC’s life.

