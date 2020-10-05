KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 4
Nepal Resident Doctors’ Association today protested at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital demanding to save the life of Dr Govinda KC.
About 150 resident doctors sat in the protest demanding talks with him.
Medical students too joined them during the event. Resident doctors and students protested on the hospital premises holding placards with slogans, such as Where did yesterday’s agreement go?, Morality of the government is lost, Citizens demand hospitals, the government gives view towers, Save Govinda KC’s life, Where is medical education in rural areas? “It has already been 21 days that Dr KC has been staging the hunger strike.
We urge the government to resolve the crisis through talks. We have demanded the government to immediately form a committee to hold talks with Dr KC,” said Dr Subhash Devkota, president of National Residential Doctor’s Association.
According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Dr KC has been complaining of intermittent palpitations (fast heart beat), chest pain, fatigue and cramps and repeated episodes of dizziness. From today 11:00am Dr KC developed shortness of breath and he has been given oxygen supplementation.
He is given four to six litres of oxygen per minute.
“He was advised for admission to ICU for monitoring but he denied ICU admission,” reads the bulletin.
The residential doctors have warned that if the government failed to form the committee to hold talks with Dr KC they would come with stern protests programs across the country.
People from different strata of society have been demanding that the talks be held between Dr KC and the government.
Nepal Medical Association, National Human Rights Commission and various organisations have appealed to the government to save Dr KC’s life.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has stressed that financial resources spent on nuclear weapons should be diverted to achieving the sustainable development goals for overall security and well-being of humanity at large. In his pre-recorded video address to Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 The Nepal Stock Exchange nearly recovered all of the loss of the previous week, with the benchmark index going up by 0.63 per cent or 9.77 points in the trading period between September 27 and October 1. In the trading week of September 20 to 24, the local bourse had slipped Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced the reopening of business from October 1 with limited service. The hotel is implementing several safety protocols and procedures to protect the safety of its workers and guests as part of the reopening, as per a media release. Hotel employees will g Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 The price of precious metals edged higher in the trading week between September 27 and October 3 buoyed by a softer dollar, with investors in the international markers focusing on the first US presidential debate and renewed hopes for a new round of fiscal stimulus from Washi Read More...
SIRAHA, OCTOBER 3 Science, Technology and Education Minister Girirajmani Pokharel said it would be too early to run physical classes, citing the existing pandemic risk. Inaugurating a polytechnical institute in Siraha’s Gol Bazaar today, the minister underscored the need for schools to c Read More...
LAMJUNG: A person died while three others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in Beshisahar Municipality-1 of Lamjung district on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as a local Arjun Pariyar (24) and injured as Dipendra Gurung (18), Manoj Guru Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Himalaya Airlines donated medical supplies to three hospitals --Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre, National Trauma Centre, and Manmohan Memorial Community Hospital – in its continued support to Covid-19 response. Issuing a press release on Sunday, the airlines said that the o Read More...
LUCKNOW: India’s federal police will investigate the alleged gang rape of a young woman in northern Uttar Pradesh state whose death sparked nationwide protests, the local government said in a statement on Saturday. The 19-year-old Dalit woman died of her injuries earlier this week, triggering pro Read More...