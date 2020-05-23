Social security allowance won’t be discontinued: Minister Gurung

Kathmandu, May 22
In the face of heavy criticism from all quarters over the government’s recent decision to discontinue social security allowance to differently-abled persons holding blue card and single women below 60 years of age, Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Parbat Gurung said there was no plan to strip the needy of the facilities they were enjoying.
Minister Gurung took to his Twitter handle to say that the government was working on increasing social security allowance being enjoyed by the beneficiaries. “Social security allowance of single women and blue card holder differently-abled persons will not be scrapped,” he wrote on Twitter.
The Department of National ID and Civil Registration, under the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a circular to all local levels on April 8, directing them to abide by the provisions stated in the existing Social Security Act and rules and stop distributing social security allowance to single women below 60 years of age and blue card holder differently-abled persons, with effect from final four-monthly tranche of the current fiscal.
The government has mandated the local levels to distribute social security allowance to the listed beneficiaries through banking channel on a four-monthly basis. Blue card is issued to persons with severe disability under ‘B’ category as per the Procedure for Distribution of Identification Card to Persons With Disabilities. Severe disability is the condition of having to continuously take other people’s assistance to carry out daily activities and participate in social activities.
Blue card holder differently-abled persons and single women have been receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,600 respectively. Issuing a press release, National Federation of the Disabled-Nepal said the move to scrap the allowance to blue card holders had cast doubt about the state’s accountability to the differently-abled persons. It urged the government to continue with the allowance being enjoyed by beneficiaries since 1994.
“The government decision is against the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Act Relating to Rights of Persons with Disabilities-2017. Therefore, we urge the government to withdraw the decision to discontinue the distribution of social security allowance,” read the release issued by NFDN yesterday.
Nepali Congress said its serious attention had been drawn to the government decision. “At a time when the entire population has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to discontinue the social security allowance is an inhuman act. Therefore, Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party strongly condemns this act and demands the government to withdraw the decision immediately,” said a press release issued by NC Chief Whip Balkrishna Khand. Nepal Women Association has warned that it will take a stern step if the government doesn’t withdraw the decision at the earliest.
Kathmandu, May 21 The coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the completion date of nearly five dozen hydropower projects with total installed capacity of 3,000 megawatts that are under construction through private investment. All construction activities of the under-construction projects have c Read More...
Kathmandu, May 21 Different government and private agencies, especially those working in the health sector, have applied for resources at the COVID-19 Control and Treatment Fund and the government has started examining the proposals. Rajendra Kumar Poudyal, spokesperson for the Office of the P Read More...
Pokhara, May 21 Police today made public two persons in connection with the murder of a youth in Arghau of Pokhara metropolis, on Saturday. Sujan BK, 21, of Madi Rural Municipality, who was temporarily residing in Sundaribazaar, Pokhara Metropolitan City, had gone missing from Saturday evening Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Police and locals of Rajpur Municipality in Rautahat district clashed on Thursday night after police raided the houses of three locals including that of suspended Nepali Congress lawmaker Mohammed Aftab Alam. Acting on a tip, a team of police personnel raided the three houses intending Read More...
KATHMANDU: Days after 'war of statements' between the governments of Nepal and India over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura made headlines across both sides of the border, an interesting phenomenon has surfaced since Thursday - an all out 'Game of Hacks'. Hackers from across both sides of the b Read More...
BANGKOK: A Thai street artist has been paying tribute to the fight against the coronavirus with murals depicting a winged-character dressed as a health worker looming over a spiky image of the virus restrained by a padlocked red cross. The 37-year-old street artist who goes by the name 'Mue Bon Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Army has deployed a 'section plus' unit near Ghantibagar area of Byas Rural Municipality-2 in Darchula district, to construct 87 kilometres road section under the Mahakali corridor on Thursday. The government had decided to give the responsibility of Darchula Tinkar road construc Read More...
NEW DELHI: India authorities on Friday began assessing damage and clearing roads in the wake of Cyclone Amphan that killed more than 90 people and left millions displaced after barreling through the coastal communities of eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh. In West Bengal state, which bore Read More...