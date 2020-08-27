KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26
Tribhuvan University has urged students to attend online teaching and learning activities.
TU Rector Prof Shivalal Bhusal asked the students to participate in online classes being conducted by their respective departments and campuses as classroom teaching and learning activities are not possible at present due to COVID-19 pandemic. Professor Bhusal said, “TU has been running teaching and learning activities online as there is no sign of containing and curbing the COVID-19 pandemic anytime soon. There has bee n a problem with regards to conducting the postponed examination as some of the students have not yet come into contact with their respective departments and campuses so far. So, all the students are requested to participate in teaching learning activities as soon as possible.”
All departments of TU, campuses, campus administration, office of the dean have been requested to get in touch with the students. The TU has postponed its teaching and learning activities and examinations since March 19, considering the impact of coronavirus in public health.
