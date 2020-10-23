“Where is Limpiyadhura in coat of arms?” netizens question PM Oli’s Dashain greeting message

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to social networking sites to extend Dashain greetings on Friday morning.

He shared a photo message wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Vijaya Dashami for the year 2077 BS.

However, netizens were quick to notice that the new political map of Nepal in the government’s coat of arms included in the message, had not been updated.

“Why is there still old map in your Nissan impression PM Nepal?” a Twitter user commented.

“Poor Limpiyadhura,” another quipped, indicating that the territories of Limpiyadhura along with Lipulekh, Kalapani that were incorporated in the new political map of Nepal in June after a border-row with India, had now been abandoned.

A few responses were aimed at nationalism as PM Oli, by and large, rose to power with the nationalism rhetoric.

Many even associated it with the RAW chief’s recent visit to Nepal, wherein he had paid a visit to the PM.

A while later, Prime Minister Oli’s Foreign Affairs advisor Rajan Bhattarai shared the same message on the micro-blogging site, adding his own greetings, without acknowledging the now all-over comments on the un-updated map.

Furthermore, according to a report on Setopati, the Prime Minister’s secretariat claimed that the coat of arms in the greetings message indeed has Limpiyadhura in the map, but it is not visible due to the small size of the image.

The Government of Nepal in June had hailed the issuance of new political map and its inclusion in the coat of arms as a never-done-before, historic achievement.

