1,017 Nepalis brought home

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 1

Under the government’s repatriation campaign, a total of 1,017 Nepalis were evacuated today.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), six flights were conducted today. Among those flights, four flights were conducted from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Himalaya Airlines evacuated 146 Nepalis, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 265 passengers along with two dead bodies, Etihad Airways evacuated 136 while Air Arabia repatriated 169 passengers from the UAE today.

Similarly, NAC also evacuated 150 Nepalis from Kuwait while Himalaya Airlines brought back 153 passengers from Qatar. This is the fourth phase of repatriation conducted by the government.

As per TIA, six more flights have been scheduled for repatriation on Sunday.

Amid this, six domestic flights were also conducted today. Manang Heli departed to Solukhumbu from Kathmandu carrying four passengers while it also brought back five passengers from Namche.

Similarly, Sita Air departed empty to Surkhet from Kathmandu. Meanwhile, Simrik Heli flew to Dolpa carrying four passengers, Air Dynasty departed to Lamjung carrying one passenger and Kailash Heli departed to Biratnagar carrying three passengers.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

