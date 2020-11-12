15 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll advances to 1,189

KATHMANDU: Fifteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,189.
1,913 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 204,242.
Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 52 million.
On Wednesday, 26 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,174.
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government's response to the health crisis.
Pakistan named Babar Azam as their new test captain on Tuesday, putting the batsman in charge of teams across all formats. Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan to a 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement after Baba
LOS ANGELES: The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month. The semi automatic Walther PP gun, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best known images, is expecte
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parvat Gurung thinks it is necessary to make postal service timely. Speaking at an interaction with office-bearers of the Postal Service Department at the ministry today, Minister Gurung pointed out the need for crea
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today refused to issue an interim order in cases filed separately by Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathi and Advocate Badri Raj Bhatta challenging Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam's appointment to the
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Police have arrested three swindlers, who threatened businessmen in the capital, saying they were members of the outlawed Communist Party of Nepal. Police said they had asked for a total of Rs 30 million from the businessmen over telephone and threatened to inflict physi
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Bridges being constructed at various locations of Koteshwor-Kalanki section of the Ring Road are yet to be completed. Construction of bridges started at three locations of the road section two years back. The government had begun construction of overhead bridges at sever
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 United Nations Population Fund today handed over IT equipment to the Central Bureau of Statistics as it ramps up its preparations for the 12th National Population and Housing Census, due to take place in June. The IT equipment, which is worth Rs 72 million, had been