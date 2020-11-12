1,913 new cases recorded on Thursday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 204,242

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 1,913 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 204,242.
Of the total infections, 759 are females and 1,154 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 973 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 764 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 126 and 83 cases respectively.
Likewise, 2,349 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 164,592 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 80.6 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 38,461.
Meanwhile, 15 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,189.
According to the health ministry, 10,022 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,584,317 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 974 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Wednesday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count crossed the 200,000-mark and reached 202,329 with 2,569 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 52 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.2 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 36 million people have recovered from the disease while around 14 million cases are still active.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parvat Gurung thinks it is necessary to make postal service timely. Speaking at an interaction with office-bearers of the Postal Service Department at the ministry today, Minister Gurung pointed out the need for crea Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today refused to issue an interim order in cases filed separately by Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathi and Advocate Badri Raj Bhatta challenging Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam’s appointment to the Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Police have arrested three swindlers, who threatened businessmen in the capital, saying they were members of the outlawed Communist Party of Nepal. Police said they had asked for a total of Rs 30 million from the businessmen over telephone and threatened to inflict physi Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Bridges being constructed at various locations of Koteshwor-Kalanki section of the Ring Road are yet to be completed. Construction of bridges started at three locations of the road section two years back. The government had begun construction of overhead bridges at sever Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 United Nations Population Fund today handed over IT equipment to the Central Bureau of Statistics as it ramps up its preparations for the 12th National Population and Housing Census, due to take place in June. The IT equipment, which is worth Rs 72 million, had been Read More...
RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 11 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Province 2 Chairperson Prabhu Sah, who was elected as member of Parliament from Rautahat Constituency-3, has observed that the security situation in the district has worsened due to the police force’s love for commission. Speaking to journali Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 11 A person died on the spot after a spotted tiger attacked him in Geruwa Rural Municipality, Bardiya, on Saturday. He was taking the cattle to the nearby river for grazing. The deceased has been identified as Lahanu Tharu, 58, of the rural municipality. The tiger also t Read More...
SUDURPASCHIM: Sudurpaschim Province has witnessed a rise in mortality rate in comparison to other provinces owing to the coronavirus transmission of late. According to the data of Ministry of Social Development, at least six fatalities have been reported in the province during the past 10 days. Read More...