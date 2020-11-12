1,913 new cases recorded on Thursday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 204,242

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 1,913 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 204,242.

Of the total infections, 759 are females and 1,154 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 973 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 764 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 126 and 83 cases respectively.

Likewise, 2,349 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 164,592 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 80.6 per cent.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 38,461.

Meanwhile, 15 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,189.

According to the health ministry, 10,022 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,584,317 PCR tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 974 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count crossed the 200,000-mark and reached 202,329 with 2,569 newly confirmed cases.

Globally, over 52 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.2 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 36 million people have recovered from the disease while around 14 million cases are still active.

