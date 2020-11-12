Kathmandu valley reports 973 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 973 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Thursday.

Of the total infections, 428 are females and 545 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 764 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 126 and 83 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 17,045 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,512 and 1,292 respectively.

Meanwhile, 15 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,189 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 204,242 with 1,913 new cases.

