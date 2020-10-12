17 more Nepalis die of COVID abroad

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 11

Seventeen more Nepalis living abroad succumbed to COVID-19 infection last week, taking the total death toll to 281.

A press release issued by Non-Resident Nepali Association from London said one person in the United Arab Emirates and 16 in Saudi Arabia died of coronavirus in the last seven days. “With 17 new fatalities, the death toll of Nepalis living abroad has climbed to 281 in 18 countries,” read the release.

Dr Sanjeev Sapkota, coordinator of NRNA health committee, said the cases of coronavirus infection among Nepalis living abroad had gone down in countries, except Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia over the period of past one week.

According to NRNA, as many as 40,735 Nepalis have tested positive for COVID-19 in 42 foreign countries till date. Of them, 36,673 have recovered.

The recovery rate is 89 per cent, said Dr Sapkota. A clinically recovered COVID-19 patient should test negative for the virus twice in the gap of at least 24 hours. NRNA appealed to all Nepalis living abroad to take precautionary measures against the disease by avoiding crowds. It also advised the Nepali community to wear surgical masks in public transport and crowded places compulsorily while maintaining social and physical distancing.

NRNA said as many as 78,343 Nepalis stranded in foreign countries were rescued from 32 countries and sent home, in association with the Government of Nepal and Nepali diplomatic missions abroad. NRNA extended necessary support and relief materials to around 150,000 Nepalis, who were affected by the pandemic abroad. Relief materials included medical equipment and food stuff. More than 2,100 volunteers have been mobilised in 50 countries, said NRNA.

