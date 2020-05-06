17 new cases of COVID-19 identified taking national tally to 99

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Seventeen new people have been detected with the coronavirus infection today, the highest single-day cases recorded so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

All the newly infected people hail from Parsa. Among the infected, seven are females while 10 are males. Their ages range from two months to 66 years.

According to Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health, Dr Bikash Devkota, their throat swab specimen sent from Birgunj were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country has reached 99. Among them, 71 are males while 28 are females.

Likewise, province-wise, there have been 31 cases of coronavirus infection in Province 1, 30 in Province 2, seven in Bagmati Province, two in Gandaki Province, 24 in Province 5, none in Karnali Province, and five in Sudurpaschim Province.

Meanwhile, of the 16 persons who recovered from the virus, three have again tested positive during their follow-up tests, informed Dr Devkota. Among them are a 58-year-old male from Sun City apartment complex in Kathmandu, a 19-year-old male from Rautahat and another 44-year-old male from Parsa.

The total number of active cases in the country, as of today, stands at 86.

