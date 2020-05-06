Three recovered COVID-19 patients test positive again

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Three persons, who had earlier recovered from the coronavirus infection and were discharged, have again tested positive for the virus during their follow-up tests.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 58-year-old male from Sun City apartment complex in Kathmandu, a 19-year-old male from Rautahat, and another 44-year-old male from Parsa have tested positive for coronavirus yet again.

Spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr Bikash Devkota, informed that the 58-year-old has been admitted to Lalitpur-based Patan Hospital for further treatment. Likewise, the 19-year-old and 44-year-old patients have been admitted to Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital.

Meanwhile, six persons receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar were discharged today after recovery. This has taken the total number of persons to have been discharged from health facilities after COVID-19 treatment to 22.

With the three persons testing positive again, the total number of recovered cases stands at 19, as of today.

Seventeen new people have been detected with the coronavirus infection today itself, taking the national tally to 99. With 19 cases of recovery, the total number of active cases in the country stands at 80.

