175 suicide deaths in Sudurpaschim during lockdown

DADELDHURA, JULY 6

As many as 175 people have died by suicide during the nationwide lockdown in Sudurpaschim Province. Police said that suicide deaths have been reported from all nine districts of the province from March 24 till date.

Police said suicide deaths were more common among males compared to females. Ninety-three males and 82 females died by suicide within 100 days of the lockdown. According to police statistics, mainly farmers, the poor, home makers and daily wage earners have been found to resort to suicide deaths. Police said that more victims were from in urban areas as compared to remote areas.

As per statistics, as many as 58 people including 20 women in Kailali; 41, including 17 women in Kanchanpur; 16, including 12 women in Baitadi; 14, including eight women in Doti; 12, including four women in Achham; 12, including five women in Dadeldhura; nine, including five women in Darchula; seven women in Bajhang; six, including four women in Bajura took their own lives.

Cases of suicides have increased during the lockdown period in Sudurpaschim, said police.

Police said unemployment, family discord among others were the main reason behind the increase in said cases. Police said that mental tension during the lockdown was also one of the main reasons leading to suicide.

