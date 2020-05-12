26 new COVID-19 cases identified in addition to today’s 57; total count reaches 217

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Twenty-six new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified on Tuesday evening, in addition to 57 new cases identified earlier today, taking the national tally to 217, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population.

This is the highest single day jump so far with 83 cases reported in one day.

The new cases were confirmed from tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu.

Among the infected are females of ages 22, 28, 28, 32, 45, and 60 years and males of ages 16, 22, 24, 25, 25, 28, 28, 32, 59, 55, 61, and 61 years from Parsa district; 16 and 35 years old males from Mahottari district; 20-year-old female and 40-year-old male from Dhanusha district; and a 45-year-old male from Sarlahi district.

Likewise, three persons are found to have been infected with COVID-19 from Kathmandu Valley — 25-year-old female and 27-year-old male from Bhaktapur, and a 33-year-old female from Kathmandu district.

As per current information, all the infected persons are in normal health and they have come into contact with health workers.

Fifty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified earlier today, which had taken the natiowide infection count to 191. Among the infected, eight persons were from Kapilvastu district, nine from Rupandehi, 39 from Parsa, and one from Bara. All of them were males.

