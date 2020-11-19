Prakash Dahal

Share Now:











MAKAWANPUR: A four-year-old girl child missing since Wednesday afternoon has been found dead in Makawanpur district. Police have arrested two persons for suspected murder.

The child was a resident of Lamitar, Bagmati Rural Municipality-7 in Makawanpur.

Spokesperson of District Police Office, Makawanpur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Indra Bahadur Rana stated that the child could have been stoned to death.

Locals found her at the bank of a rivulet on Wednesday evening. They found her covered in blood and rushed her to Hetauda Hospital for treatment but there she was pronounced dead.

A team of police personnel under the command of DSP Rana has reached the incident site for further investigation.

Meanwhile, body of the deceased has been kept at the hospital for postmortem.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook