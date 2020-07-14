73 families shifted to safer places in Sankhuwasabha

BHOJPUR, JULY 13
Seventy-three households were shifted to a safer place after the houses were found to be at high risk of landslides at Silichong Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha.
DSP Nawaraj Malla of Sankhuwasabha District Police Office said 350 people of 73 households of Sisuwa were shifted to Chitre. DSP Malla said the people were shifted as landslides might sweep away the houses at any time.
Police said locals, a Nepali Army team and police teams from Tamku and Sisuwa police posts were searching for missing people. Eleven people have gone missing in the landslides.
Read also: Sankhuwasabha landslide update: Four rescued alive, 11 still missing
Police said the missing people were yet to be found even though the search operation was under way.
Madan Rai, a local, who was deployed to rescue people, died on the spot.
DSP Malla said that an NA helicopter sent from Itahari with relief materials for displaced people could not fly due to bad weather at the incident site. Police said rainfall had obstructed rescue operation in the area.
Sixty security personnel from Khandbari could not reach the incident site, said police. Thirty Nepali Army, 15 Nepal Police and 15 Armed Police Force personnel have been deployed for disaster management with relief materials. The incident site is one-day walking distance from Khandbari.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 12 As many as 75 families of Gobargadha village are taking shelter at the National Basic Primary School after flood water from the Saptakoshi River gushed into the Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality, Saptari, last night. Flood water had gushed into Gobargadha village surrounded Read More...
JHAPA, JULY 12 Floods in the Kankai River and other local streams of Jhapa triggered by incessant rainfall have rendered 22 families homeless in the southern part of the district. Nepal Red Cross Society Jhapa Office Emergency Work Operation Centre focal person Haricharan Khadka said that 14 f Read More...
KAVRE, JULY 12 At least three persons, including a minor, have gone missing after the Indrawati River swept them away in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre. The river swept away two youths last evening while a minor was swept away on Friday. Ward Chairman Bishnu Mani Nepal said Chandra Lama, 37, Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 12 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal today pledged to keep the party unity intact. Addressing a programme organised at Chitwan Party Office, Dahal said, “We will not let the party split. Party unity will be kept intact at any cost”, he tried to assur Read More...
SALYAN, JULY 12 A settlement of 100 plus families in Kapurkot Rural Municipality, Salyan, has been at risk of landslide for the past three decades. Their fear of being swept away doubles when it rains. This monsoon, six metres land in the area have caved in. However, the government and auth Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 12 A man killed his uncle in Madi Rural Municipality, Kaski, last night. Police said Nawaraj Sapkota killed his uncle Pitamber Sapkota, 78, by attacking him with a khukuri over a minor domestic dispute. Ward Chairman Satyaraj Sapkota said Pitamber died on the spot. He said tha Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 12 Since the government has been unable to draft the necessary documents to take 50 per cent ownership of Khimti Hydropower Project, the fate of the 60-megawatt project has landed in uncertainty. As per the project development agreement inked on January 15, 1996, Nepal Electric Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 12 To add to the fears of the farmers two new groups of locusts have entered Nepal today. As per the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre (PQPMC) two new groups of locusts were seen in Dang district this morning. As per the centre, those groups of locusts travelled Read More...