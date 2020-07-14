73 families shifted to safer places in Sankhuwasabha

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











BHOJPUR, JULY 13

Seventy-three households were shifted to a safer place after the houses were found to be at high risk of landslides at Silichong Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha.

DSP Nawaraj Malla of Sankhuwasabha District Police Office said 350 people of 73 households of Sisuwa were shifted to Chitre. DSP Malla said the people were shifted as landslides might sweep away the houses at any time.

Police said locals, a Nepali Army team and police teams from Tamku and Sisuwa police posts were searching for missing people. Eleven people have gone missing in the landslides.

Read also: Sankhuwasabha landslide update: Four rescued alive, 11 still missing

Police said the missing people were yet to be found even though the search operation was under way.

Madan Rai, a local, who was deployed to rescue people, died on the spot.

DSP Malla said that an NA helicopter sent from Itahari with relief materials for displaced people could not fly due to bad weather at the incident site. Police said rainfall had obstructed rescue operation in the area.

Sixty security personnel from Khandbari could not reach the incident site, said police. Thirty Nepali Army, 15 Nepal Police and 15 Armed Police Force personnel have been deployed for disaster management with relief materials. The incident site is one-day walking distance from Khandbari.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook