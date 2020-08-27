At least 73 people tested positive for coronavirus in Banke today.
Five females and 68 males tested positive for the virus today. A doctor at Bheri Hospital, eight staffers of Nepal Telecom, one health worker of Puraina Health Post and two staffers of Machhapuchhare Bank tested positive in Bheri Hospital.
Similarly, two persons of ward 10 of Nepalgunj Municipality, one each from wards 7, 8, 11 and 13 tested positive for COVID.
Likewise, one person of Narainapur Rural Municipality, one of Kohalpur Municipality and one person of Khajura Rural Municipality also tested positive for the virus.
A person from Bardiya, whose swab sample was tested in Bheri Hospital, was also positive for the virus.
A huge number of Nepali Army personnel have tested positive for COVID in Kohalpur’s Bageshwori Polyclinic and Diagnostic Centre.
Banke District Health Office Focal Person Naresh Shrestha said 51 NA personnel of Western Pritana Sikchhalaya Battalion at Kohalpur Municipality tested positive for the virus.
Around 100 swab samples of personnel in the battalion were collected for PCR tests.
Earlier, 17 NA personnel had tested positive in the battalion in a single day.
