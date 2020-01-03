Biplav-led CPN cadre held with ammunition, documents in Bhojpur

NIROJ KOIRALA

BHOJPUR: Police in Bhojpur district on Wednesday arrested a man along with bullets and documents related to Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN).

The arrested has been identified as Birendra Bahadur Thapa (27) of Dullu Municipality-2 in Dailekh district.

According to chief at Bhojpur District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nara Bahadur Salami Magar, police deployed from Ghoretar-based Area Police Office (APO) arrested Thapa during a security check conducted at Hasanpur in Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality-9 in Bhojpur, on Wednesday night.

Police sized four rounds of bullets, two diaries and documents related to the CPN, the DSP informed.

Meanwhile, police have carried on with the investigation after taking Thapa into police custody, police informed.

