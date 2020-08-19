BPKIHS confirms one Covid-19 death in Dharan on Wednesday

Santosh Kafle

Share Now:











DHARAN: BP Koirala Institute of Health Science, Dharan has confirmed one death due to Covid-19, on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old female from Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-15, Sunsari, died at 11:15 am during the course of treatment. She is the first person to have died from coronavirus infection in Dharan. So far, there have been 96 cases of infection in the sub-metropolis.

She was admitted to the health facility on August 8, a day after she was confirmed of the infection, informed spokesperson of the Institute, Prof Dr Nidesh Sapkota.

He added that she was being treated in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) in the isolation facility of the Institute. She was a patient of respiratory and heart conditions.

After one of her family members tested positive for the virus, she was also detected with the respiratory infection on August 7.

This is the ninth death from Covid-19 at BPKIHS.

Another woman, 67, of Budhiganga Rural Municipality in Morang district, also admitted at the Institute, died due to Covid-19 yesterday evening. Preparations are going on to carry out her final rites, informed Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook