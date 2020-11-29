Chinese Defense Minister calls on PM Oli

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the latter’s official residence in Baluwatar.

The State Councilor and Defense Minister of China arrived here this morning on a one day official visit.

Fenghe had asserted that his short visit to Nepal intends to enforce the bilateral agreements inked between the President of Nepal and China, and Heads of the governments between the two countries over different periods of time.

“I am here to take Sino-Nepal relations to a new height,” the visiting Minister had stated earlier today.

Wei Fenghe had also visited Army Headquarters where he received the Guard of Honour from Nepali Army.

He will later pay a visit to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

