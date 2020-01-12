‘Climate change threatens hydropower sector’

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Kathmandu, January 11

The 10th session of the International Renewable Energy Association Assembly kicked off at Abu Dhabi of United Arab Emirates today.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun is attending the Assembly, leading a five-member Nepali delegation. Addressing the inaugural session of the assembly, Minister Pun said climate change has posed new challenge to the hydropower sector. The minister also drew the attention of global leaders to the challenges stemming from climate change with effective plans and programmes.

The assembly has brought together heads of state, ministers as well as heads of international and regional organisations, public and private entities and civil society representatives from 110 countries to contribute to the energy transformation dialogue.

Minister Pun said Nepal has the potential to generate 42,000 MW electricity from its rivers alone. He also informed that 1,326 MW electricity has been transmitted through the national grid and 2,500 MW of hydropower projects and solar energy projects of 600 MW are under construction.

Around 88 per cent of Nepali people have access to electricity, said Minister Pun, adding micro hydropower and solar energy has contributed around 10 percent of the total power generation in the country. With stable government in the country, Nepal is all set to exploit its natural resources for economic prosperity, according to the minister.

He called for substantial support from International Renewable Energy Association Assembly for the development of renewable energy sector in Nepal and also urged the international body to boost investment for devising advanced technology in the energy sector.

The minister expressed confidence that Renewable Energy Association Assembly would prove to be instrumental in formulating effective and result-oriented plan and budget and wished for the successful completion of the conference.

Main objectives of the assembly include raising awareness about the importance of global effort to promote renewable energy,discussing energy transformation and sustainable development, connecting policy makers, experts and innovators worldwide to learn from each other and sharing best practice and experience on the issues of common interest.

Renewable Energy Association Assembly will also consider the conclusions of its council‘s meetings and will provide guidance on specific administrative and institutional matters.

A version of this article appears in print on January 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

