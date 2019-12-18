Cold wave disrupts normal life in west Tarai

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADI: Heavy rainfall followed by a cold wave has affected normal life in the western Tarai region of the country.

Effect of the cold wave has also been witnessed in Kailali and Kanchanpur districts of the region.

The mercury dropped in several places of west Tarai with the temperature varying between 8-degrees Celcius and 15-degrees Celcius. This has especially affected children and senior citizens.

Dr Hemraj Pandey of Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadhi said there has been an increase in the number of patients suffering from cough, cold and asthma.

He suggests that people leave their houses only when necessary and wear warm clothes to protect themselves from the cold weather, adding that intake of warm fluids must be increased to keep warm.



(Translated by Madhavi Marasini, Edited by Priyanka Adhikari)

