Virus claims 14 Nepalis abroad

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Fourteen Nepalis living abroad have died due to the novel conronavirus since its outbreak around the globe, said Non-Resident Nepali Association on Sunday.

According to data compiled and disclosed by NRNA President Kumar Panta-led Health Committee, the COVID-19 has claimed eight Nepalis in Britain, five in the United States and one in the United Arab Emirates.

As many as 662 Nepalis living abroad have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Of them, 500 are residing in the US, 100 in Britain, 18 in Spain, 10 in the UAE, four in Germany, eight in Portugal, nine in Australia, four in Saudi Arabia, five in Kuwait, and one each in Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar and Hong Kong.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook