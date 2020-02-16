Court to deliver Mahara verdict tomorrow

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu District Court will pronounce its verdict in the Krishna Bahadur Mahara attempted rape case on Monday.

A single bench of justice Amar Raj Paudel sought time to pronounce verdict on Mahara case today.

According to a court official, the verdict could not be delivered today due to time constraint and as such a decision could be expected tomorrow.

Former Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) and ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Krishna Bahadur Mahara was accused of attempting to rape a Federal Parliament employee.

A staffer at the Parliament Secretariat had filed a first information report on October 4, accusing Mahara of attempting to rape her on September 29 at her rented apartment in Tinkune, Kathmandu.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook