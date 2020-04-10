Dhading Hospital excels in deliveries

Himalayan News Service

Dhading, April 9

Following the government regulation, Dhading Hospital has been operating its service on regular basis.

Hospital Management Committee Chairman Mahendra Dhamala said that all the facilities in the emergency section have been provided to patients, except for OPD service. He said the delivery ward had become the most effective service in the hospital. Four delivery cases were carried out through surgery yesterday.

Nursing Chief Man Kumari Shrestha said that the four women had given birth through surgery.

She said that the health condition of the mothers and their babies was normal.

People from the southern parts of the district have been coming to the hospital for treatment. Shrestha said that delivery service has been operating round-the-clock during the lockdown period. She added that hospital staffers and health workers, among others, have managed blood for patients when needed.

Earlier, women used to go to Kathmandu and Bharatpur Hospital for delivery service. Now, the villagers are convinced about the quality of the facility at the hospital and many people have been reaching the hospital for treatment.

Sirjana Chepang from Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality reached the hospital for delivery on Saturday.

She gave birth to a baby through surgery in the hospital. Dr Krishna Uprety said that Srijana might be the first Chepang woman who received delivery service in the hospital.

Health Coordinator Krishna Bahadur Poudel of Netrawati Dabajong Rural Municipality said that the medical and nursing teams in Dhading Hospital were good.

Dhamala said the hospital had borne all the expenses for Srijana’s delivery and she was taken to her house in the hospital ambulance for free.

According to Information Officer Bikram BK at Dhading hospital, as many as 34 women have delivered from March 24 to April 8.

The condition of the women is said to be normal.

