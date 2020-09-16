THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as eight fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 379.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, four women and four men lost their lives due to the disease.

The women are from Bara (46), Kavrepalanchowk (55), and two from Kathmandu aged 71 and 74.

Likewise, the men are from Sunsari (70), Saptari (35), Kavrepalanchwok (41), Kaski (70).

As per the Ministry’s data, 0.65 per cent of the total infected people have succumbed to the illness.

On Tuesday, eleven Covid-19 fatalities were recorded taking the tally to 371.

