Eight sent to prison until final verdict for murder of cops in Dhangadhi

DHANGADHI: Kailali District Court has sent eight persons charged with the murder of two police personnel, to jail, until final verdict.
The district court, following Tuesday’s court hearing, ordered that they be sent to jail until the case is decided.
They were arrested on the charge of murdering Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gobinda BK and Police Constable Ram Bahadur Saud, deployed at Temporary Police Post, Jugeda in Dhagadhi-12.
Police had arrested Rohit Rana, alias Parku (31); another person also named Rohit Rana; Rajendra Rana (20); Suresh Rana, also known as Chor (30); Raj Kumar Rana, also known as Gabbar (25); Ram Niwas Rana (22); Dalram Rana, alias Tallu (29); and Ram Gopal Rana, also known as Gopal (25); all of Dhangadhi-10 in connection with the murder, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratik Bista, Spokesperson at District Police Office, Kailali.
Two police personnel had gone missing during regular patrolling on October 17. The body of ASI BK was found in the bank of Mohana River the next day while Saud’s body was found half-buried 200 metres away from the site where ASI BK’s body was recovered on October 20.
The arrestees, during police investigation, had confessed that they killed the police duo after they intervened while the culprits were smuggling goods from India to Nepal along the border region.
Seven persons made public for murdering two police personnel in Kailali
