Seven persons made public for murdering two police personnel in Kailali

DHANGADHI: Police have charged seven persons in connection with murder of two police personnel in Kailali district, on Tuesday.

They were apprehended for murdering Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Govinda BK, In-charge of Jugeda temporary police beat, and police constable Ram Bahadur Saud. Police made the arrestees public at a presser held on the same day.

DPO identified the arrestees as Rohit Rana, 31, Rajendra Rana, 20, Suresh Rana, 30, Raj Kumar Rana, 25, Ram Niwas Rana, 22, Daya Ram Rana, 29, all hailing from Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis-10 and Ram Gopal Rana, 25, from ward-11.

According to the police, all the murder accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime.

The murder suspects also accepted that they killed the police duo after they intervened as the culprits were smuggling goods from India to Nepal along the border region.

ASI Bk’s body was found near the Mohana River banks on Monday while constable Saud’s body was retrieved some 200 metres away from the river on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police informed.

