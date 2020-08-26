Eleven Covid-19 fatalities recorded in a single-day; death-toll advances to 175

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded eleven more fatalities from coronavirus contagion across the nation in the past 24 hours.
Among the deceased are two females and nine males, stated ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam.
A 46-year-old woman from Morang and another 53-year-old woman from Bhaktapur have succumbed to the respiratory infection. Two males each from Kailali (45 and 50 years) and Bara (41 and 46 years) have passed away due to Covid-19.
Likewise, three males from Mahottari — aged 60, 72 and 75 years — lost their lives to the highly contagious infection while one male each from Banke (37-year-old) and Kathmandu (51-year-old) succumbed to the coronavirus disease.
With this, total death-toll from the infection across the country stands at 175.
Meanwhile, 885 new cases of coronavirus infection was reported today taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 34,418.
