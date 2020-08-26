885 new coronavirus cases recorded; nationwide count hits 34,418 on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 885 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 34,418.
Of the newly infected persons, 299 are females while 586 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 13,253 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.
Among the new cases, 301 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the disease, a total of 19,504 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far. In the past day, 385 recoveries were recorded in Nepal.
As of today, there are 14,739 active cases of infection in the country while 9,832 people are under quarantine. Of the total active cases, 8,711 people are under institutional isolation while 6,028 are under home isolation.
At present, two districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Mustang and Humla. Meanwhile, seven districts — Morang, Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Mahottari, Sarlahi, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.
Eleven more Covid-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 175.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 33,533 with 855 new recorded cases.
