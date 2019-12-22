Excessive cold hits Bajura schools hard

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, December 21

Inclement weather following snowfall a few days ago has badly affected teaching-learning activities in more than a dozen schools in Budhinanda and Badimalika municipalities, and Himali, Gaumul rural municipalities in Bajura.

Bal Bahadur Rokaya, a teacher in Saraswati Basic Level School of Badhimalika Municipality said it was difficult to carry out teaching learning activities in the school due to snowfall and the attendant cold, adding that many schools had been affected.

Head teacher at the school Hasta Bahadur Dhami said, “Snowfall had covered the whole area as they received two to three feet snow within two days.” Dhami said there was no alternative but to sit around the fire to warm themselves. “We are compelled to operate two classes under the open sky over the snow,” he said.

District Education Coordination Unit, Bajura, said the children felt difficulty attending classes after heavy snowfall in the areas of Budhinanda and Badimalika municipalities and Himali, Gaumul rural municipalities in the district. The coordination unit added many schools in Wards 1, 2 and 3 of Himali Rural Municipality were closed following the snowfall.

A trader, Nawaraj Kunwar said Kolti and district headquarters Martadi were disconnected with the onset of snowfall. He said it was very difficult to supply daily essentials at the snow affected areas.

Ward No 7 Chairman of Badimalika Municipality Dharma Raj Padhya said the cold had affected new mothers, patients, elderly citizens and children the most.

A version of this article appears in print on December 22, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

