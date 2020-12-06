Nepal | December 06, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > FeNeGoSiDA AGM next month

FeNeGoSiDA AGM next month

Published: December 06, 2020 1:00 pm On: Nepal
Himalayan News Service
KATHMANDU: A 19th preliminary general meeting of Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) held recently has decided to hold its seventh annual general meeting and third general assembly on January 8 and 9.

As per a media release, it has been decided to hold the AGM and general assembly — which had been postponed time and again due to the coronavirus crisis — by adopting all precautionary health measures.

 

A version of this article appears in print on December 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

