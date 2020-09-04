Five donate plasma in Birgunj

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











BIRGUNJ, SEPTEMBER 3

Nepal Doctor’s Association Narayani Office today organised a ‘Plasma Donation Campaign’ to provide plasma therapy to critical coronavirus patients in Birgunj.

Five persons donated plasma at the programme. Birgunj Blood Transfusion Centre Chief Saurav Raj Pandey said five persons who had recovered from COVID-19, donated their blood.

With the initiative of Civil Stakeholders Society, Birgunj, and Narayani Hospital Plasma Therapy Study Group, the blood donation programme was held where ward Chairman Jagat Sah Kanu of ward 4, Birgunj sub-metropolis, Dr Prahlad Adhikari, Prabes Dangol and Khushikanta Chaudhary donated plasma.

Om Prakash Sarraf of Stakeholders Society said the donated plasma would be kept in the plasma bank and would be used if necessary. Pandey said necessary arrangement to keep the collected blood in the transfusion centre would be managed.

Narayani Doctor’s Association Secretary Dr Udaya Narayan Singh said they had completed the task that had started three months ago.

He said they had established the plasma bank and had collected the plasma for storage and use during emergency. The plasma will be given to serious COVID patients when necessary. Plasma therapy had started from August 30 in Birgunj.

Narayani Hospital’s store department Chief Damodar Adhikari had donated plasma to treat a 35-year-old youth of Chakraghatta Rural Municipality, Sarlahi. The youth is recovering.

The programme was attended by various political and civil society leaders of the district.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook