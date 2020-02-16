Four killed in road accidents in Morang

Biratnagar, February 15

At least four persons died in separate road accidents in Morang today.

Two persons died and another one was injured after a motorcycle heading towards Biratnagar from Itahari collided with a tipper along the Koshi Highway in Biratnagar Metropolis this morning. The deceased have been identified as bike rider Mohammad Ojir Rain, 24, of Sukhipur Municipality and Hareram Sah, 28, of Chandimalhaniya Rural Municipality, Siraha.

According to police, Dhanraj Yadav, 18, of Rupani Rural Municipality, Saptari, was injured in the accident. Rain, Sah and Yadav were traveling in the same motorcycle, said police.

A critically injured Yadav was receiving treatment in Koshi Hospital, said police.

DSP Lokdarsan Thapa in District Police Office, Morang, said the overspeeding motorcycle bumped with the tipper while it was trying to overtake it. DSP Thapa added the bike riders were students of Biratnagar-based Golden Park College.

Meanwhile, police took the tipper and its driver Sashi Kumar Thandar, 35, of Gramthan Rural Municipality, Morang, under control.

In another incident, two persons died and two others were injured after two motorcycles collided along the East-west Highway at Salakpur of Sundarharinchaya Municipality in Morang last night.

The deceased have been identified as Bishal Khatri, 22, and Arpan Guragain, 22, of the municipality.

Khatri was riding a bike with number plate Ko 37 Pa 17 while Guragain was riding the bike bearing number plate Ko 34 Pa 6602.

Police said Pradip Thapa, 21, of Salakpur, and Laxman Khatri, 20, of Chainpur Municipality, Shankhuwashabha, were injured in the accident. They were receiving treatment in Birat Nursing Home of Biratnagar.

A version of this article appears in print on February 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

