Four persons die, four injured, one missing in Bajura jeep plunge

Bajura, January 2

At least four persons died on the spot and four others were injured after a jeep plunged into the Karnali River from Kalapada cliffs at Himali Rural Municipality in Bajura today. One person has gone missing in the accident.

As many as nine people were traveling in the jeep. Police said the jeep heading towards Kolti from Dhulachaur of the rural municipality fell some 500 meters below the road into the river.

The deceased have been identified as jeep driver Ramesh Shahi, 27, of Jagannath Rural Municipality, Pawan Bhandari, 35, of Himali Rural Municipality, Dinesh Kumar Gharti Magar, 33, of Mahonyal Rural Municipality of Kailali and Prema Lama, 38, of Karmaroad Rural Municipality in Mugu.

DSP Uddab Singh Bhatt of Bajura District Police Office said that Sushila BK, 13, of Swamikartika Rural Municipality has gone missing. She was not be found till this evening. Police are searching for her.

Police said that Gomchho Lama, 20, Torcha Lama, 21, of Karmaroad Rural Municipality, Mugu; Saru BK, 22 and her two-year-old daughter of Budhinanda Rural Municipality were injured in the accident. The condition of Torcha and Saru is said to be critical. The critically injured were taken to Kohalpur-based health facility by a Nepali Army Helicopter for further treatment, said police.

