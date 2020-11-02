Government preparing to open tourism sector

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1

The government is preparing to resume all businesses related to tourism industry by adopting health protocols.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai came up with this view while speaking at a virtual event organised by Nepal Mountaineering Association on its 47th anniversary today.

Bhattarai argued that there was no alternative to gradually resuming the tourism industry, which was the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government has granted permission to foreigners for trekking and mountaineering since October 17. He said that the proposal to resume the tourism sector would soon be tabled in the Cabinet.

The government has also opened on arrival visa for foreigners from October 17 in a move to gradually resume the sector by attracting foreigners.

Recently, the prince of Bahrain-led team returned home after successfully completing his expedition. The prince’s message that Nepal is safe for mountaineering has been sent across the world, Minister Bhattarai recalled.

On the occasion, NMA President Shanta Bir Lama floated a proposal to establish a basket fund to support entrepreneurs and workers in the sector.

