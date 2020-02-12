Govt, public, guthi land encroached

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, February 11

Stakeholders in Jhapa have expressed concern about the growing encroachment of government, public and guthi lands in the district.

Speaking with representatives of the Commission for the Investigation of Encroached Land at a programme in the district headquarters Chandragadi today, Kamal Rural Municipality Chairperson Menuka Kafle informed about encroachment of around 1,000 bigha land belonging to the Armed Police Force Provincial Training Centre and Ratuwamai Afforestation Project.

“Land mafia has managed to capture 250 bigha land of Lakhanpur-based Armed Police Force’s Provincial-level Training Centre and another 664 bigha of Ratuwamai Afforestation Project so far. We’re now trying to bring back the encroached land,” said the RM chair.

Nepal Bar Association Jhapa Chairperson Lekhnath Niraula, on his part, informed about the encroachment of hundreds of bigha land at Pyaribhitta in Mechinagar Municipality, and in Kankai Municipality.

Similarly, while Division Forest Office Jhapa Chief Bishnulal Ghimire shared his observation of locals being involved in encroaching forest land in the name of constructing temples and playgrounds, Birtamod Municipality Mayor Dhruba Shibakoti informed about the municipality’s efforts to prevent land mafia from encroaching 12 bigha guthi land in Birtamod-3.

Participants at the programme had informed the commission about the scenario of encroachment of government, public and guthi land in places such as Gauradaha, Kankai, Damak, Birtamod, Mechinagar, Kamal and Bhadrapur.

According to commission member Janakiballaav Adhikari, the commission has received 177 complaints in the past six months.

