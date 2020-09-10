KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today declared that the Government of Nepal would bear the cost of treatment for the acid attack victims, their education and the cost of living.
PM Oli assured that the government would take all the responsibility to provide the acid attack victim with treatment and regular medicines at its own expenses from the time of the incident, and would pay for the victim’s education and find employment corresponding to their age.
After holding the consultation meeting with the concerned ministers and other representatives, PM Oli issued the directive to the stakeholders for the same.
In the meeting held in presence of Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe, Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel and secretaries at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; Ministry of Health and Population; Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; and Ministry of Finance, PM Oli issued a directive to the concerned ministries and sectors to fulfil their responsibility to this effect.
As per the declaration made by the Prime Minister, an ordinance will be issued to legalise the treatment of the acid attack victims and a dedicated unit will be established at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Bir Hospital, Patan Hospital and Kirtipur-based Hospital for the medical treatment of acid attack victims.
Prime Minister Oli during the ministerial meeting also said that the property of the perpetrator of the acid attacker will be confiscated to compensate the victim. He said the preparation was underway to bring the provision that would severely punish the perpetrators of acid attack.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 10 Suicide is among the top three causes of death among youth worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, almost one million people die from suicide every year and 20 times more people attempt suicide a(global mortality rate of 16 per 100,000, or one death every 40 Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has directed Nepal Airlines Corporation to proceed with the procurement of aircraft for domestic sector. During a meeting held with NAC Executive Chairman Sushil Ghimire and other department heads, Tourism Minister Yoge Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 Co-chairpersons of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal today met and prepared the agenda for the Standing Committee meeting scheduled for Friday. Earlier, the ruling party's Secretariat had asked the two co-chairpersons to prepare Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 Police have arrested two legal gold traders of New Road in connection with the June 18 case of 15 kilogram fake gold smuggling. The arrestees have been identified as Srinivas Upadhya, 56, of Lucky Jewellers and Vijay Tamrakar, 52, of Ashtamangala Jewellery, both statione Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 Management of the Dairy Development Corporation faces accusation of accepting an application from a candidate who was not qualified for the post. DDC employee Engineer Indra Bhushan Kumar Yadav said he was the sole candidate for promotion when the DDC placed an advertise Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 The Government of Nepal has issued model, Public Accountability Promotion Procedure-2020, for local levels to make their service delivery transparent and accountable through proper mobilisation of public funds. The procedure published by the Ministry of Federal Affairs a Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 9 Prolonged lockdown and prohibitory orders have hit daily wage earners and labourers hard in Saptari district. The prohibitory orders and restrictions imposed to curb the COVID spread have deprived daily wage earners of their daily bread. Around 150 daily wage earners Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 9 The rate of polymerase chain reaction testing in Sudurpaschim Province has come down with only a few swab samples to test in recent days. The province has three PCR laboratories with the collective capacity of running nearly 3,000 tests daily. “As there are fewer sample Read More...