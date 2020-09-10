THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today declared that the Government of Nepal would bear the cost of treatment for the acid attack victims, their education and the cost of living.

PM Oli assured that the government would take all the responsibility to provide the acid attack victim with treatment and regular medicines at its own expenses from the time of the incident, and would pay for the victim’s education and find employment corresponding to their age.

After holding the consultation meeting with the concerned ministers and other representatives, PM Oli issued the directive to the stakeholders for the same.

In the meeting held in presence of Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe, Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel and secretaries at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; Ministry of Health and Population; Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; and Ministry of Finance, PM Oli issued a directive to the concerned ministries and sectors to fulfil their responsibility to this effect.

As per the declaration made by the Prime Minister, an ordinance will be issued to legalise the treatment of the acid attack victims and a dedicated unit will be established at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Bir Hospital, Patan Hospital and Kirtipur-based Hospital for the medical treatment of acid attack victims.

Prime Minister Oli during the ministerial meeting also said that the property of the perpetrator of the acid attacker will be confiscated to compensate the victim. He said the preparation was underway to bring the provision that would severely punish the perpetrators of acid attack.

