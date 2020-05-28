Highlights: 156 cases recorded on Thursday, tally leaps to 1,042

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 60,916 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 102,034 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out.
At present, there are 86,057 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 850 persons are in isolation.
The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 358 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 50,332.
Four new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
As many as 156 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 1,042. This is the highest single day spike in the number of newly detected positive cases of the infection, surpassing Wednesday’s tally of 114 cases.
As many as four persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged, following recovery, confirmed MoHP.
With these recent additions of recovery cases, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 187 which includes 144 males and 43 females.
The Ministry, in the regular briefing, also confirmed that fifth person had succumbed to Covid-19 in Nepal. A man with Alcoholic Liver Disease, who passed away at a Lalitpur based hospital on Wednesday, was diagnosed with Covid-19.
Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, appealed to the public to remain safe and positive during this time of crisis as the number of cases have been soaring everyday.
As of today, the country has witnessed 1,042 cases of coronavirus infection including 940 males and 102 females while 187 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, five COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
