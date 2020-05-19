Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 107,256 tests — including 32,604 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 74,649 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 7,379 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 21,623 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 497 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, 17 are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 440 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 1,470 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 44,087.

Seven new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 412. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

A 62-year-old patient undergoing treatment for contacting the coronavirus contagion at the Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital, a native of Jhapa, has tested negative on PCR testing. The patient has been discharged today after a 25 day hospital-stay, confirmed the ministry.

In one of today’s major developments, 27 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed with as many as 9 cases from Jhapa alone.

As of today, the country has witnessed 402 cases of coronavirus infection including 340 males and 62 females while 37 persons have been discharged from the hospitals with confirmation of two COVID-19 fatalities.

In an attempt to increase the testing radius for COVID-19 infection, the government has decided to authorize private health facilities to check willing Nepali and foreign nationals, given that they follow prescribed guidelines including regular reporting of performed tests as well as maintaining secrecy of results witnessed, designated by the Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL).

In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases from Province 2 and 5 the government has decided to immediately deploy a team of 10 health practitioners to each of the province aiming to increase manpower in the affected areas.

