Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 42,489 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 82,116 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 3,819 PCR and 3,421 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 27,829 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 834 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 47,261.
Four new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 439. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
Twenty-one persons have been discharged from Khajura-based Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital in Banke. With this, 70 people have been discharged from various health facilities across country following recovery from COVID-19.
READ MORE: 21 discharged following recovery from COVID-19 in Banke
Twenty new cases of coronavirus-infection have been recorded in addition to the 30 cases reported earlier, on Friday.
Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota reflected on the experience of those who have been discharged following recovery from the COVID-19 contagion. Some patients shared that although they felt confident about their recovery, the scientific mechanism of the virus remains a challenge. They also appreciated heath personnel for their constant monitoring in the course of their treatment.
Similarly, the Ministry also reiterated that media outlets must refrain from spreading misinformation.
As of today, the country has witnessed 507 cases of coronavirus infection including 433 males and 74 females while 70 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Three COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
READ ALSO: Nepal’s Covid-19 count crosses 500 with 20 new cases
VIDEO: 50 cases in a day take COVID-19 count to 507
AstraZeneca says it has deals for 400 million doses overall World powers scramble for vaccine supplies Britain has already secured 100 million doses BENGALURU/LONDON: The United States has secured almost a third of the first 1 billion doses planned for AstraZeneca's experimental COVID Read More...
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA: Brazil suffered a record of 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday and is fast approaching Russia to become the world's No. 2 COVID-19 hot spot behind the United States. Brazil also passed 20,000 deaths on Thursday and has 310,087 confirmed cases, up over 18,50 Read More...
Kathmandu, May 21 The government has issued the COVID-19 Unified Hospital Operation Order-2020 to utilise Nepal APF Hospital as a unified health facility for the treatment of patients infected with novel coronavirus. The order was developed and issued in exercise of the powers conferred by Sec Read More...
Kathmandu, May 21 Twenty-nine more people were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus today, including 23 from Jhapa district. With today’s addition, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nepal has jumped to 457. All those testing positive for the respiratory pandemic in Jhapa are men aged between 1 Read More...
SYDNEY: Singer-songwriter Casey Donovan performed on stage in Sydney on Thursday in a free concert that treated fans to some of the first live music many had heard in months. But they had to stay in their cars to enjoy it. Drive-in concerts are emerging as a trend that allows performers Read More...
Kathmandu/Rupandehi, May 21 A 41-year-old man from Gulmi district who had been undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of Crimson Hospital in Tilottama Municipality of Rupandehi district succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease today, becoming the third person to die of the respiratory Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirty new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population early on Friday. With this, the country's Covid tally has neared 500, stading at 487, as of today. Among the infected are a 45-year-old male from Binay Triveni Rural Municipality-6 of Nawalparasi Read More...
Kathmandu, May 21 The Ministry of Home Affairs today directed security agencies and local governments of Kathmandu valley to seal all entry points to the valley with immediate effect to restrict movement of people and vehicles, except those ferrying essentials or catering to emergency services, i Read More...