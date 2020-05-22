Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 42,489 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 82,116 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 3,819 PCR and 3,421 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 27,829 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 834 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 47,261.

Four new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 439. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

Twenty-one persons have been discharged from Khajura-based Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital in Banke. With this, 70 people have been discharged from various health facilities across country following recovery from COVID-19.

Twenty new cases of coronavirus-infection have been recorded in addition to the 30 cases reported earlier, on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota reflected on the experience of those who have been discharged following recovery from the COVID-19 contagion. Some patients shared that although they felt confident about their recovery, the scientific mechanism of the virus remains a challenge. They also appreciated heath personnel for their constant monitoring in the course of their treatment.

Similarly, the Ministry also reiterated that media outlets must refrain from spreading misinformation.

As of today, the country has witnessed 507 cases of coronavirus infection including 433 males and 74 females while 70 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Three COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

