Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response on Covid-19 crisis.

As of today, 84,991 tests — including 22,664 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 62,327 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 3,371 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 15,600 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 272 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, six are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 266 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 742 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 36,465.

Four new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 359. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

In one of today’s major developments, MoHP informed that with a target of carrying out over 300 PCR tests and over 700 RDT tests, samples of people were collected from fruit and vegetable market — including traders, suppliers, waste management workers, among others — in ward-13 of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. The task was carried out by mobilising a team from concerned division of the Ministry and health workers from Nepal Army.

Dr Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry, reiterated that people of all ages are vulnerable to the novel virus, and therefore, everyone must take necessary safety precautions. Majority of people contracting COVID-19 in Nepal are in the age group of 20-50 years.

As of today, the country has witnessed 249 cases of coronavirus infection including 199 males and 50 females while 35 persons have been discharged from the hospitals.

