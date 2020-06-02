KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 75,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 116,345 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 3,440 PCR and 2,588 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 145,375 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 1,825 persons are in isolation.
The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 473 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 60,796.
Two new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
288 new cases of the coronavirus infection including 270 males and 18 females were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 2,099 indicating that the virus is far from contained.
READ MORE: Nepal’s coronavirus transmission cases speed past 2,000 with 288 infections detected on Tuesday
Forty-five persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at a healthcare facility have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With this recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 266 which includes 212 males and 54 females.
Speaking on behalf of the ministry, spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota stated that any sort of health services and access to treatment should not be denied to pregnant women adding that the government is doing all it can to ensure the same.
In summary, the country has witnessed 2099 cases of the coronavirus infection including 1,949 males and 150 females while 266 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
VIDEO: 288 coronavirus cases reported, tally hits 2099
BAJURA: Defeating the entire purpose of isolation, one person who tested positive for the coronavirus infection and another who tested negative, both share a common toilet facility in a Bajura hospital. According to the District Hospital, Bajura, even though there are two persons in the isolation Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 71,903 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 113,757 Ra Read More...
SIRAHA: Taking advantage of the extended nationwide lockdown, local contractors, in collusion with local representatives and security agencies, have been illegally extracting river-borne materials from Kamala river, bordering between Siraha and Dhanusha districts, in recent times. A day after Read More...
GAIGHAT: A man has been arrested on the charge of attempt-to-rape in Triyuga Municipality-8 of Udayapur district, on Monday. The 25-year-old was arrested after a married woman pressed charges alleging the man of attempting to rape her, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) at the District Police Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government has decided to forward the proposal for the mobilisation of Nepali Army to President Bidya Devi Bhandari. The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar had decided to rope in the Nepali Army in C Read More...
NEW DELHI: A queue of ambulances formed outside the main crematorium in India's capital New Delhi on Monday, as the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus continues to rise. Cases in the country crossed 190,000, the health ministry said on Monday, overtaking France to become sev Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia will start administering its first approved antiviral drug to treat coronavirus patients next week, its state financial backer told Reuters, a move it described as "a game changer" that should speed a return to normal economic life. Russian hospitals can begin giving the drug to pa Read More...
LONDON: Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic knocked soccer's Lionel Messi off top spot, according to the annual Forbes list released on Friday. The Swiss tennis great, owner of a men's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, earned $106.3 million in t Read More...