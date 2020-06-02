THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 75,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 116,345 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 3,440 PCR and 2,588 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 145,375 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 1,825 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 473 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 60,796.

Two new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

288 new cases of the coronavirus infection including 270 males and 18 females were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 2,099 indicating that the virus is far from contained.

Forty-five persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at a healthcare facility have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With this recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 266 which includes 212 males and 54 females.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry, spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota stated that any sort of health services and access to treatment should not be denied to pregnant women adding that the government is doing all it can to ensure the same.

In summary, the country has witnessed 2099 cases of the coronavirus infection including 1,949 males and 150 females while 266 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

