Indigenous nationalities’ cultural, tourism fest to be held in Lamjung

Himalayan News Service

Lamjung, February 14

The Second Indigenous Nationalities Cultural and Tourism Festival will be held in Lamjung from March 6.

The festival to be held at the initiative of Indigenous Nationalities’ Federation District Coordination Council, Lamjung, will last till March 15.

According to INFDCC Chairperson Harijung Tamang, the festival was conceived keeping in view the government announced visit year campaign.

“There are some nine local indigenous communities in the district with distinct identities, languages and cultures.

“While we want to conserve and promote these heritage by way of the festival, the festival is also expected to help the government’s visit year campaign,” Tamang explained.

“The money generated from the festival will be used to upgrade the building of Federation of Indigenous Nationalities, built a cultural museum and help disabled and street people,” he said.

Cultural processions, educational, agro and scientific exhibitions, children’s park and various recreational activities with national artistes will be the major attraction of the festival that expects to draw around 200,000 visitors and witness transactions to the tune of Rs 20 million.

A version of this article appears in print on February 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

