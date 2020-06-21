Inspector among four booked for graft

Kathmandu, June 20
Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed a chargesheet at the Special Court against four police personnel, including an inspector, for their alleged involvement in corruption.
Those indicted by the anti-graft body yesterday are Inspector Khem Prasad Nepal and head constables Ramkaji Lama, Purusottam Khatri and Ram Sharan Rimal. According to the CIAA, they colluded while seizing 111 grams of gold smuggled to Nepal from China via land route and distributed the precious yellow metal among themselves.
The police personnel were posted at Border Police Post, Timure in Rasuwa. They had confiscated the gold being smuggled by a person at Rasuwagadi-Kerung border point on 8 December 2019. Contrary to the requirement that they submit the confiscated gold to the customs office along with the alleged smuggler, Inspector Nepal and head constables hid the contraband to serve their private interest by causing loss to revenue collection. The confiscated gold was worth Rs 677,599.
CIAA Joint Secretary Pradip Kumar Koirala said they not only hid the gold but also let the alleged smuggler off the hook in contravention of their responsibility.
After confiscation of the gold, Head Constable Lama came to Kathmandu to sell the gold for the purpose of sharing the money.
They have been charged under Section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002. Koirala said the anti-graft body had sought maximum punishment against them under the law, in addition to recovery of the principal amount and a fine equivalent thereto. Inspector Nepal and three others were suspended from Nepal Police.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil on Friday passed a total of more than 1 million coronavirus cases, and nearly 50,000 deaths, according to Health Ministry data, in a new nadir for the world’s second worst-hit country. Brazil has recorded 1,032,913 confirmed cases, second only to the United States, with 1 Read More...
BERLIN: Preparing for her appearance before the UN General Assembly last fall, Greta Thunberg found herself constantly interrupted by world leaders, including UN chief Antonio Guterres and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had formed a queue to speak to her and take selfies. “Jacinda Ardern, Read More...
DHANGADHI: A youth has been arrested on the charge of raping his minor relative in Kanchanpur district. A 20-year-old youth was taken into police custody for raping his nine-year-old relative in Bhimdutta Municipality of the district, stated District Police Office (DPO), Kanchanpur. Deputy Sup Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held today decided to forward the citizenship amendment bill. The citizenship amendment bill has a provision of a seven-year waiting period for a foreign woman married to a Nepali citizen to acquire naturalised citizensh Read More...
POKHARA: A woman has gone missing after being swept away by a landslide in Tangram of Kathekhola Rural Municipality-4 in Baglung district on Saturday morning. According to District Police Office, Baglung, Bimala Pun (38) was swept away in the landslide triggered by incessant rainfall. Pun's hu Read More...
DAMAULI: Over 20 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Tanahun district, today. According to the Health Office, Tanahun, 21 infections were reported in Rishing Municipality and two each in Byas Municipality and Shuklagandaki Municipality, on Saturday. The infecte Read More...