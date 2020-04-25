Int’l, domestic flight operation to be halted till May 15

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government has decided to halt the operation of international and domestic flights till May 15 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

A meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 held at Singhadurbar this morning took a decision to this effect.

The meeting led by committee chair, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel, took place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

Major point of discussion at the meeting was the ongoing lockdown and how it should be implemented henceforth. It has been learnt that the Council of Ministers would further discuss the issue before any decision is made in that regard.

Prior to this, the high-level committee had decided to halt both domestic and international flight operation till the end of April.

