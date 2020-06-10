Khatri released in the presence of NHRC member

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, June 9

Chakra Bahadur Khatri, a resident of Halesi Tuwachung Municipality, Khotang, was released today in the presence of member of the National Human Rights Commission Govinda Sharma Poudyal as per the June 5 directive order issued by the Supreme Court to the Government of Nepal.

Issuing a press statement, the rights body said the authorities had taken Khatri to the premises of NHRC office and released him there. Khatri is a leader of the Netra Bikram Chand-led outlawed Communist Party of Nepal.

According to the NHRC, the government had made Khatri’s condition unknown even to his family, meted out inhumane treatment to him and refused to abide by the frequent orders of the apex court.

On May 30, the NHRC corresponded with the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking clarification on these acts within 24 hours and asking the government to make public his whereabouts. Khatri was last arrested on May 28 from Khotang and taken to Siraha through Udayapur and Solukhumbu the following day.

“Khatri has been released as per the directive order of the SC after the Court proclaimed that he was illegally detained,” said the NHRC.

The rights body has also called on the government to end the tendency of making arbitrary arrests of citizens against the constitutional and legal provisions, and orders of the apex court, and to respect human rights and guarantee the presence of a lawful state.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook