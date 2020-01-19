Lack of dialysis machine hits kidney patients hard

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, January 18

Lack of dialysis machines has hit patients hard at Bheri Hospital of Nepalgunj.

Haemodialysis Unit at Bheri Hospital said it was unable to provide treatment to kidney patients for want of sufficient number of machines.

The hospital has been providing dialysis service for only two patients in a shift.

According to hospital Haemodialysis Unit Chief Dr Parash Shrestha, a total of 17 patients are in the waiting list for treatment. Dr Shrestha said the unit needs more manpower and additional infrastructure.

Bheri Hospital had started free dialysis service for kidney patients two years ago. The hospital had started the service with four machines provided by the Ministry of Health.

After a few months, two machines went dysfunctional

beyond repair. The hospital is delivering the dialysis service with just two dialysis machines at present.

The then medical superintendent Dr Birendra Bahadur Chand had started the service at the hospital.

Rajan KC, who visited the hospital for his relative’s dialysis, said well-off families would take patients outside the district for dialysis. “We are forced to wait for many days for dialysis at the hospital,” KC added.

A version of this article appears in print on January 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

